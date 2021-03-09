Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Band performs an MWR show at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 19 of 29]

    AFCENT Band performs an MWR show at Al Dhafra Air Base

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members with the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, performs during a morale welfare and recreation concert at the Thirsty Camel Stage located on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 3, 2021. The AFCENT Band will be playing two night shows at ADAB before returning back to their home base at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, later in the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master. Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band performs an MWR show at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 29 of 29], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    UAE
    AFCENT BAND
    AFCENT
    MWR
    BAND
    Al Dhafra Air Base

