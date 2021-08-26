U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, left, receives the microphone from Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega, right, during a town hall for Army Family Housing occupants held Aug. 26, 2021 at the Island Memorial Chapel.
Community Questions at USAG-KA Army Family Housing Town Hall
