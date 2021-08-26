Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Questions at USAG-KA Army Family Housing Town Hall

    Community Questions at USAG-KA Army Family Housing Town Hall

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Thomas Pugsley, left, receives the microphone from Command Sgt. Maj. Ismael Ortega, right, during a town hall for Army Family Housing occupants held Aug. 26, 2021 at the Island Memorial Chapel.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    This work, Community Questions at USAG-KA Army Family Housing Town Hall, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

