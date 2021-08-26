Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 22 of 26]

    25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pilots and crew chiefs assigned to 2-25 Bco “KnightHawk”, support rooftop insertion during a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System and Special Patrol Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES/SPIES) Master course on August 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Throughout this course, these students were taught how to rig, inspect and deploy Soldiers fast-roping 20ft above ground, or suspended 100ft below the helicopter while 200ft above the ground. With these skills, the FRIES/SPIES Masters can deploy soldiers anywhere in the combat zone no matter how treacherous the terrain may be. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)⁣

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 01:33
    Photo ID: 6818837
    VIRIN: 210826-A-NO077-369
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 697.39 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy FRIES/SPIES Master Course [Image 26 of 26], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    AUSA
    Army
    Lightning Academy
    FRIES/SPIES

