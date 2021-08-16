11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct ship clearing drills aboard USS Pearl Harbor

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during ship clearing sustainment training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 16. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

