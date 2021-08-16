Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct ship clearing drills aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4]

    11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct ship clearing drills aboard USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 16, 2021) A U.S. Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during ship clearing sustainment training aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 16. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 01:23
    Photo ID: 6818822
    VIRIN: 210816-M-VW477-1153
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU ADRD Marines conduct ship clearing drills aboard USS Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

