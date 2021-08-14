PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transfer supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 00:23 Photo ID: 6818769 VIRIN: 210814-M-VW477-1201 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 8.81 MB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.