Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS [Image 10 of 10]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transfer supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 00:23
    Photo ID: 6818769
    VIRIN: 210814-M-VW477-1201
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    11th MEU
    USS Pearl Harbor
    PrideOfThePacific
    Nation'sBattleCry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT