PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Muhammed Sheikh, a landing support specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), helps transfer supplies during a replenishment-at-sea aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 00:23
|Photo ID:
|6818768
|VIRIN:
|210814-M-VW477-1193
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor conduct a RAS [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
