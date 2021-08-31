A memorial display honoring the 13 fallen service members who died during the attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, including U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 9th Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, sits near Fort Carson's Gate 1 Aug. 31. Fort Carson spouses organized the display using boots wrapped in black ribbons; red, white and blue flowers in the right boot and a beverage in the left boot; along with a plaque with each service member’s name and branch; a U.S. flag and a metal star-shaped U.S. flag; as well as framed photos of each service member. (Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

