    Memorial Display

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    A memorial display honoring the 13 fallen service members who died during the attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, including U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 9th Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Battalion, 8th PSYOP Group, sits near Fort Carson's Gate 1 Aug. 31. Fort Carson spouses organized the display using boots wrapped in black ribbons; red, white and blue flowers in the right boot and a beverage in the left boot; along with a plaque with each service member’s name and branch; a U.S. flag and a metal star-shaped U.S. flag; as well as framed photos of each service member. (Photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Memorial
    U.S. Army

