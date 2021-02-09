Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Seven [Image 4 of 12]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Seven

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Army Sgt. Austin Norcross, Colorado National Guard, prepares for a rifle match on Sep. 3 during the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. Established in 1991, the Armed Forces Skills at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) is a multinational and interservice competition that was created to promote marksmanship training and competition between the different components and services of United States military forces and allied nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 23:40
    Photo ID: 6818755
    VIRIN: 210903-Z-CQ037-8736
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 18.83 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Seven [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Winston P. Wilson
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021

