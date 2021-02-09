2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Seven

Army Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas, California National Guard, prepares for a rifle match on Sep. 3 during the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center. Established in 1991, the Armed Forces Skills at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) is a multinational and interservice competition that was created to promote marksmanship training and competition between the different components and services of United States military forces and allied nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

