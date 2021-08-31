USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 31, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kelly Pfaus, from San Francisco, observes as an MV-22 Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on the flight deck onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 31. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021