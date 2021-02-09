Airmen hand out basic essentials to arriving Afghan personnel as part of Operation Allies Welcome on Holloman Airforce Base Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, in support of the Depart of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing in support of Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who
have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
(Army Photo taken by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 21:55
|Photo ID:
|6818745
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-TV877-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|AIRBASE HOLLOMAN, NM, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel [Image 4 of 4], by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT