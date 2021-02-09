Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel [Image 4 of 4]

    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel

    AIRBASE HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. nicholas goodman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Airmen hand out basic essentials to arriving Afghan personnel as part of Operation Allies Welcome on Holloman Airforce Base Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, in support of the Depart of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing in support of Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who
    have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (Army Photo taken by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    Holloman
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATIONS ALLIES WELCOME

