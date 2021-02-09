A Task Force – Holloman Airman ties an Afghan child’s shoes as he waits to in process at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside

Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 Photo ID: 6818744 This work, Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel [Image 4 of 4], by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.