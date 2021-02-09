Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel [Image 1 of 4]

    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel

    AIRBASE HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. nicholas goodman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Task Force – Holloman Airmen stand ready with toys for younger Afghan personnel as part of Operation Allies Welcome on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nicholas Goodman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 21:55
    Photo ID: 6818738
    VIRIN: 210903-A-TV877-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: AIRBASE HOLLOMAN, NM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel [Image 4 of 4], by SPC nicholas goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel
    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel
    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel
    Task Force-Holloman Greet Afghan Personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    HOLLOMAN
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    UNSORTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT