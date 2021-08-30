Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 39 of 40]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 30, 2021) Seaman Chad Barnett, from Canyon lake, Calif., uses an angle grinder in the machine shop onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 30. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 22:14
    Photo ID: 6818727
    VIRIN: 210830-N-HV010-1145
    Resolution: 7399x4935
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 40 of 40], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US NAVY
    DEPLOYMENT
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    LSD 52

