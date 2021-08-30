USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 30, 2021) Seaman Chad Barnett, from Canyon lake, Calif., uses an angle grinder in the machine shop onboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Aug 30. Pearl Harbor, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

