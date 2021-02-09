Aid to Afghans

A visual-aid is used for Soldiers and Afghans to communicate about medical related subjects across different languages at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 2, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brahim Douglas, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

