    FEMA Specialists at Mobile Registration Intake Center [Image 1 of 7]

    FEMA Specialists at Mobile Registration Intake Center

    ERIN, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Erin, TN (August 30, 2021) - FEMA available to local survivors at Mobile Registration Intake Center in Erin, Tennessee. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 19:47
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: ERIN, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Specialists at Mobile Registration Intake Center [Image 7 of 7], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

