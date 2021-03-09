Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life In Liberty Village [Image 3 of 3]

    Life In Liberty Village

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. James Liker 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    An Afghan man spikes the volleyball in Liberty Village, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 3, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghans at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Liker)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6818641
    VIRIN: 090321-A-HN868-1477
    Resolution: 6719x3652
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life In Liberty Village [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Liker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

