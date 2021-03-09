Dining facility workers prepare plates to be served to Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 19:36 Photo ID: 6818633 VIRIN: 210903-A-KF816-0003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving hot meals to Afghan evacuees [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Maxwell Bass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.