    Serving hot meals to Afghan evacuees [Image 3 of 3]

    Serving hot meals to Afghan evacuees

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Dining facility workers prepare plates to be served to Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 3, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

