Service beyond the uniform

Wesley McMahan (left), American Red Cross Armed Forces and International Services regional program manager in the Central and South Texas region, speaks with an American Red Cross volunteer while working at the Red Cross tent, Sept. 1, 2021, at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandy Herrmann, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

