    India Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6]

    India Company Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. The senior drill instructor faced his platoon to dismiss them to their next phase in training as Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

