U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. The senior drill instructor faced his platoon to dismiss them to their next phase in training as Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6818551 VIRIN: 210903-M-DA549-1103 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.