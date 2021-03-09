U.S. Marines with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 3, 2021. The senior drill instructor faced his platoon to dismiss them to their next phase in training as Marines. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6818551
|VIRIN:
|210903-M-DA549-1103
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, India Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT