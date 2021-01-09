Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sic Parvis Magna

    CAMP ELMORE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bradley S. Driver poses for a photo at Camp Elmore, Norfolk, Virginia, 1 September, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Driver is acting as the Sgt. Maj. of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces Command.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:15
    Photo ID: 6818322
    VIRIN: 210901-M-AR474-1009
    Resolution: 5282x3464
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CAMP ELMORE, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sic Parvis Magna, by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Sgt. Maj.
    H&S
    MARFORCOM
