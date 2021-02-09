Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas Guard Ida Respones

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Army and Air National Guardsmen receive a briefing before heading to Baton Rouge, La. as part of the hurricane Ida response mission Sept. 02, 2021. (Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    TMD

