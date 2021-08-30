Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roster photo of CMDCM Brian Davis

    Roster photo of CMDCM Brian Davis

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Official photo of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Command Master Chief Brian Davis

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:49
    Photo ID: 6818188
    VIRIN: 210826-N-DN657-1001
    Resolution: 3342x4178
    Size: 888.64 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: LA HABRA, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roster photo of CMDCM Brian Davis, by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMDCM Brian Davis

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Master Chief
    CMDCM
    CVN78
    Warship78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT