    USACE leaders survey damage

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Maj. Grace Geiger 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, surveys damage from Hurricane Ida in southeastern Louisiana during an aerial assessment Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:29
    Photo ID: 6818079
    VIRIN: 210901-A-JU815-035
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE leaders survey damage, by MAJ Grace Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    New Orleans District
    Ida
    ESF3

