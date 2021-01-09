USACE leaders survey damage

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, surveys damage from Hurricane Ida in southeastern Louisiana during an aerial assessment Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)
