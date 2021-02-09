Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six [Image 4 of 8]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Maj. Thomas Conners, U. S. Army Reserve team Black, fires his pistol during the General George Patton Combat Pistol match of the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Championships, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, held at the Robinson Joint Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. on Sept. 2. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:27
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Winston P. Wilson
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021

