2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six

1st Lt. Austin Cory and Staff Sgt. Owen Tapp, Idaho National Guard, fire their pistols during the General George Patton Combat Pistol match of the 50th Winston P. Wilson and the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Championships, hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, held at the Robinson Joint Maneuver Training Center, North Little Rock, Ark. on Sept. 2. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

Date Taken: 09.02.2021
Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US