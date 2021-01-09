Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller recently concluded three days of surveying Hurricane Ida damage in the 10 hardest hit parishes with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. He joined Gov. Edwards at a news conference along other officials, including U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, Congressman Steve Scalise, Lt. Gov. Williams Nungesser, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. At the live news conference, Gov. Edwards announced that the US Army Corps of Engineer’s Operation Blue Roof Program is active with the goal of getting as many houses into livable condition as possible.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:20 Photo ID: 6818061 VIRIN: 210901-A-A1426-0001 Resolution: 1832x1374 Size: 539.69 KB Location: GRETNA, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Louisiana Governor holds Hurricane Ida news conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.