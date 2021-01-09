Soldiers and Airmen prepare for and shoot during rifle and pistol matches on Sep. 2, the sixth day of the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships. Established in 1971 by Major General Winston P. Wilson, the Chief, National Guard Bureau, the first WPW Rifle and Pistol Matches were conducted at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas on 4 – 9 September 1971. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:09 Photo ID: 6818050 VIRIN: 210902-Z-CQ037-0905 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.38 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.