Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six [Image 5 of 10]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Soldiers and Airmen prepare for and shoot during rifle and pistol matches on Sep. 2, the sixth day of the 50th Winston P. Wilson & 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Rifle and Pistol Championships. Established in 1971 by Major General Winston P. Wilson, the Chief, National Guard Bureau, the first WPW Rifle and Pistol Matches were conducted at Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Arkansas on 4 – 9 September 1971. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 10:09
    Photo ID: 6818049
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-CQ037-0790
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.24 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships - Day Six

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    Winston P. Wilson
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT