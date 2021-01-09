Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules Pilot

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, a C-130H Hercules pilot at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, poses for a photo on the flight line following her return from supporting the State Partnership Program in Hungary, Sept. 1, 2021. McGiffin flew in formation with Hungarian Air Force and participated in their air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 09:05
    Photo ID: 6817997
    VIRIN: 210901-F-XQ637-238
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.22 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules Pilot, by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    C-130H Hercules
    State Partnership Program
    Hungarian Air Force

