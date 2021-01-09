1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, C-130H Hercules Pilot

1Lt. Samanda McGiffin, a C-130H Hercules pilot at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, poses for a photo on the flight line following her return from supporting the State Partnership Program in Hungary, Sept. 1, 2021. McGiffin flew in formation with Hungarian Air Force and participated in their air show. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

