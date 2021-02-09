Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group deactivation ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group deactivation ceremony

    FORT STORY, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew S. Grosz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group (MCSCG), speaks to attendants during the deactivation ceremony for MCSCG at Fort Story, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2021. MCSCG executed and enabled security cooperation programs, training and planning for ten years. MCSCG is being deactivated in accordance with the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 08:19
    Photo ID: 6817982
    VIRIN: 210902-M-MA011-1062
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: FORT STORY, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group deactivation ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Deactivation
    Marines
    Marine Corpse Security Cooperation Group
    Colors Cased

