Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group deactivation ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew S. Grosz, commanding officer, Marine Corps Security Cooperations Group (MCSCG), speaks to attendants during the deactivation ceremony for MCSCG at Fort Story, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2021. MCSCG executed and enabled security cooperation programs, training and planning for ten years. MCSCG is being deactivated in accordance with the 38th Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

