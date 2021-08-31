Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) Rear Adm. Benjamin Reynolds, director of maritime headquarters for U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, and Justen Thomas, U.S. Embassy Madrid spokesperson, answer questions from Spanish reporters during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

