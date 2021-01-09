210831-N-LK647-0219 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 1, 2021) U.S. Embassy in Gabon Charges d'Affaires Sam Watson speaks during a reception for Gabonese and French Navy personnel aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 05:02 Photo ID: 6817883 VIRIN: 210901-N-LK647-0219 Resolution: 4568x3263 Size: 2.31 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210901-N-LK647-0219 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.