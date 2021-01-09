210831-N-LK647-0219 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 1, 2021) U.S. Embassy in Gabon Charges d'Affaires Sam Watson speaks during a reception for Gabonese and French Navy personnel aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 05:02
|Photo ID:
|6817883
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-LK647-0219
|Resolution:
|4568x3263
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, 210901-N-LK647-0219 [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
