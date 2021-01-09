Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210901-N-LK647-0219

    210901-N-LK647-0219

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210831-N-LK647-0219 LIBREVILLE, Gabon (Sept. 1, 2021) U.S. Embassy in Gabon Charges d'Affaires Sam Watson speaks during a reception for Gabonese and French Navy personnel aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 1, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
