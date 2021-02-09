Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Air Support Operations HALO jump [Image 2 of 2]

    25th Air Support Operations HALO jump

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS), conduct a High-Altitude Low Opening jump out of an MC-130J Commando II.⁣ (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)⁣

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6817834
    VIRIN: 210902-A-NO077-298
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 491.79 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Air Support Operations HALO jump [Image 2 of 2], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airforce
    JTAC
    Airborne
    ASOS
    HALO

