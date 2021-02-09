U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS), conduct a High-Altitude Low Opening jump out of an MC-130J Commando II. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6817834
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-NO077-298
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|491.79 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Air Support Operations HALO jump [Image 2 of 2], by MSG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
