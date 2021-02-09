210902-N-DB801-0001

MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 2, 2021) -- Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet, hosts leadership from 10 South American partner nations for a virtual roundtable discussion, Sept. 2, 2021. Gabrielson also introduced his replacement, Rear Adm. James Aiken, who will take command on Sept. 3, to the partner nation’s leadership. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 22:10 Photo ID: 6817755 VIRIN: 210902-N-DB801-0005 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 4.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 4th Fleet Partner Nation Roundtable Focuses on the Future, by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.