USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2021) Seaman Gerrod Collins, from Miami, stands lookout watch on the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) as Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga along with ships from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Indian Navy sail in formation during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

