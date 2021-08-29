USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 29, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) renders honors to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class helicopter carrier JS Kaga (DDH 184) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

