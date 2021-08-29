Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 4 of 15]

    USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021

    AT SEA

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 29, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class dry cargo ship USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 22:20
    Photo ID: 6817738
    VIRIN: 210829-N-YS413-1004
    Resolution: 5796x4140
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    US Navy
    USS Barry
    CTF71
    MALABAR 2021

