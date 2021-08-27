PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 28, 2021) Ships from Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Indian Navy sail in formation with Royal Australian Navy HMAS Warramunga and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MALABAR 2021. The Barry is currently deployed in support of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 22:20 Photo ID: 6817737 VIRIN: 210828-N-YS413-1123 Resolution: 3792x2709 Size: 1.49 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.