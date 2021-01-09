PACIFIC OCEAN (September 2, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance. Cpl. Andres Gomez, assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Ukiah, Calif., loads laundry into driers aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 2. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 20:53 Photo ID: 6817715 VIRIN: 210901-N-AH435-1004 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.