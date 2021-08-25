PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Chief Gunners Mate Adam Parker, from San Antonio, Texas assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), fires an M4 carbine during rifle qualification on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 19:28 Photo ID: 6817629 VIRIN: 210825-N-BX791-1323 Resolution: 2418x1612 Size: 864.87 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.