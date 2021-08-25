Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea. [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a rifle qualification on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Sailors assigned to the forward deployed amphibious assault ship USS America participate in rifle qualifications.
