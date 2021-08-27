Command Sgt. Maj. Finis Dodson, command sergeant major, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, speaks during the University of Memphis, Tennessee, Tiger Battalion ROTC commissioning ceremony, Aug. 27. 2nd Lt. Diamon Thomas and 2nd Lt. Mitchell Wisdom commissioned from ROTC cadets to Army officers. (U.S. Army photo by Carrie David Campbell)
Senior enlisted leader gives cadets insight for their military careers
