USS Billings and HSC 28 VERTREP

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Sep. 2, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 Detachment Five, performs a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), Sep. 2, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

