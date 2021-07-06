Mr. Everett Ybarra, Lead for Faculty Student and Staff Development at the Medical Education and Training Campus, teaches the importance of Mr. Y’s Learning System to new METC students. The system encourages students to see, feel and hear the material that they are learning and how to study and prep for tests.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:43 Photo ID: 6816877 VIRIN: 210607-D-ZZ000-002 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 5.48 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success, by London Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.