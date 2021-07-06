Mr. Everett Ybarra, Lead for Faculty Student and Staff Development at the Medical Education and Training Campus, teaches the importance of Mr. Y’s Learning System to new METC students. The system encourages students to see, feel and hear the material that they are learning and how to study and prep for tests.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6816877
|VIRIN:
|210607-D-ZZ000-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success, by London Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success
LEAVE A COMMENT