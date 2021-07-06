Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success

    METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by London Prince 

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    Mr. Everett Ybarra, Lead for Faculty Student and Staff Development at the Medical Education and Training Campus, teaches the importance of Mr. Y’s Learning System to new METC students. The system encourages students to see, feel and hear the material that they are learning and how to study and prep for tests.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6816877
    VIRIN: 210607-D-ZZ000-002
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, METC’s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success, by London Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    METC&rsquo;s Faculty Student and Staff program prepares students for success

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMTSC
    DHA
    59MDW
    MEDCoE
    NMSFC
    32dMDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT