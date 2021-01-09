Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    ATC (AW/EXW) Aliya Younossi (left) and YNC (AW) Ortiz, both assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, review the order of events prior to her commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

