Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2 [Image 16 of 19]

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Soldier assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School does chin-ups during the 2021 Best Warrior Competition to determine the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year August 10, 2021 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The candidates were tested on various Soldier tasks including land navigation, M4 carbine marksmanship, pistol marksmanship, swim test, ruck march, cognitivre test, obstacle course and written exam during the four-day competition. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 11:45
    Photo ID: 6815144
    VIRIN: 210810-A-OP908-346
    Resolution: 2962x3600
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2 [Image 19 of 19], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2
    2021 USAJFKSWCS Best Warrior Day 2.2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    NCO of the Year
    SWCS
    Army
    Soldier of the Year
    ARSOF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT