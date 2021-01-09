Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

Ensign Aliya Younossi, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, has her rank pinned by her sister and niece during her commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US