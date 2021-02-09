Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin M. Ward Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, passes the colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Sept. 02, 2021, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

