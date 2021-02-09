Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021 [Image 11 of 12]

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, takes the command during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Sept. 02, 2021, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 08:34
    Photo ID: 6814092
    VIRIN: 210902-A-JM436-0290
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021
    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    ArmyCOVID19fight
    TrainingDoneRight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT